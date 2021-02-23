Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TRI traded up $7.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.