Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,615,262 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

