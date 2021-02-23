THORChain (RUNE) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00008810 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $976.65 million and $132.78 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.00455268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00481649 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

