ThoreCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,653.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $781.04 million and $47,653.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,009.93 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 170.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.