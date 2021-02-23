ThreeFold Price Down 34.3% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $6,365.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00487635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072414 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.