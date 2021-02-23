Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Down 2.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 40,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

