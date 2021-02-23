Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $62.72. Approximately 123,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 167,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

About Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.