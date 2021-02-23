Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.97

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.97 and traded as high as $27.55. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 22,906 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

