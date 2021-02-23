Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Up 0.1%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.27. 13,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 22,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000.

