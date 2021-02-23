Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stock Price Down 1%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 17,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 19,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

