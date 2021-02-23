Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.95

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

