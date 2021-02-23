TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Trading Down 0.2%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 4,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29.

TIS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISNF)

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

