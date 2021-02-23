Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0010

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $919,145.82 and approximately $45.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006883 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

