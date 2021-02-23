Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

TITN stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

