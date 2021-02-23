Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.08

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.08 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 764,210 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 35,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.