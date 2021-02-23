Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 399,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 714,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £17.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

Tlou Energy Company Profile (LON:TLOU)

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

