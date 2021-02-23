TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 165481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

