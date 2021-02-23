Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 147,980 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Toll Brothers worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

TOL opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

