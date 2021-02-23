TOP Achieves Market Cap of $18.74 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $229,132.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.