Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares traded down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.54. 5,092,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,465,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

