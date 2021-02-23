TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.16 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. TOP has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

