TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLD traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.89. 11,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

