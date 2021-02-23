TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $230.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.