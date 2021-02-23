Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $331.75 or 0.00657876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $99.52 million and $8.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00492381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00069992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00501051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074120 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,995 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

