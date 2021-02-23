Tornado Price Reaches $160.62 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Tornado has a total market cap of $963,742.98 and approximately $1.89 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $160.62 or 0.00345165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.23 or 0.00441021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00545213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

