Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $175.37 on Major Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tornado token can now be bought for $175.37 or 0.00348224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.65 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.