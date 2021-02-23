Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 11,385 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

