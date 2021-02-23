Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 9,093 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

