Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.