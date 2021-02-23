Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.08.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

