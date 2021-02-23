Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $390.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $393.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

