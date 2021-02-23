Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 164,104 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,104 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 837,839 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $15,431,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

