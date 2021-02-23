Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,190 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

ED opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

