Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,563 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.51. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

