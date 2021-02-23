Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,531. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

