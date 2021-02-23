Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

