Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.