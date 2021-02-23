Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $876.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $903.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

