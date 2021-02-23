Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -621.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

