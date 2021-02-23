Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 19,761 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

