Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,991 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.