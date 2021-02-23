Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,249 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

