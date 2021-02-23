Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,726 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

