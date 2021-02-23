Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Down 10.2%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $13.10. 4,311,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,046,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

