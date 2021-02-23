Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $45.07. 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

