TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Announces GBX 8.20 Dividend

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,294.65 ($16.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £648.72 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,308.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,116.43. TR European Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,370 ($17.90).

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

