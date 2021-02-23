TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $375.33

TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.33 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 368.55 ($4.82). TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86), with a volume of 408,063 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.33.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

