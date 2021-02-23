Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 806 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,393% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $97.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

