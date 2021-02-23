Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Freshpet stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,216. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

