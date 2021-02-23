Traders Purchase High Volume of Vascular Biogenics Call Options (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the average daily volume of 436 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 605,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

